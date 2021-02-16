GTN Textiles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore, down 61.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore in December 2020 down 61.25% from Rs. 28.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2020 down 22.52% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2020 down 52.59% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

GTN Textiles shares closed at 5.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.