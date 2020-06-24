GTL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.63 crore, up 36.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.63 crore in March 2020 up 36.66% from Rs. 34.85 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 110.45 crore in March 2020 down 14.43% from Rs. 96.52 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 103.85 crore in March 2020 down 13.66% from Rs. 91.37 crore in March 2019.
GTL shares closed at 1.80 on June 22, 2020 (NSE)
|GTL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.63
|54.11
|34.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.63
|54.11
|34.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.74
|21.19
|20.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.96
|14.01
|16.82
|Depreciation
|1.08
|1.13
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.97
|49.25
|102.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-110.14
|-31.47
|-105.30
|Other Income
|5.20
|1.39
|13.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-104.93
|-30.08
|-92.24
|Interest
|5.51
|4.79
|4.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-110.45
|-34.87
|-96.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-110.45
|-34.87
|-96.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-110.45
|-34.87
|-96.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-110.45
|-34.87
|-96.52
|Equity Share Capital
|157.30
|157.30
|157.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.02
|-2.22
|-6.14
|Diluted EPS
|-7.02
|-2.22
|-6.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.02
|-2.22
|-6.14
|Diluted EPS
|-7.02
|-2.22
|-6.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:55 am