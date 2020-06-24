GTL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.63 crore, up 36.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.63 crore in March 2020 up 36.66% from Rs. 34.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 110.45 crore in March 2020 down 14.43% from Rs. 96.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 103.85 crore in March 2020 down 13.66% from Rs. 91.37 crore in March 2019.

GTL shares closed at 1.80 on June 22, 2020 (NSE)