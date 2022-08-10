GTL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.20 crore, down 1.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.20 crore in June 2022 down 1.84% from Rs. 48.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.55 crore in June 2022 up 434.31% from Rs. 20.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.58 crore in June 2022 down 88.37% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021.

GTL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2021.

GTL shares closed at 9.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.86% returns over the last 6 months and -51.09% over the last 12 months.