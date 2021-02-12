GTL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.16 crore, up 27.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.16 crore in December 2020 up 27.8% from Rs. 54.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.63 crore in December 2020 up 170.63% from Rs. 34.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2020 up 206.67% from Rs. 28.95 crore in December 2019.

GTL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.22 in December 2019.

GTL shares closed at 7.00 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 288.89% returns over the last 12 months.