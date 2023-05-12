GTL Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 377.87 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 377.87 crore in March 2023 up 3.18% from Rs. 366.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.87 crore in March 2023 up 11.44% from Rs. 853.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.35 crore in March 2023 up 22.2% from Rs. 123.85 crore in March 2022.
GTL Infra shares closed at 0.90 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.77% over the last 12 months.
|GTL Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|377.87
|359.83
|366.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|377.87
|359.83
|366.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.00
|14.05
|16.95
|Depreciation
|119.94
|127.18
|126.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|-7.98
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|221.36
|491.13
|239.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.57
|-272.53
|-8.99
|Other Income
|15.84
|4.31
|6.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.41
|-268.22
|-2.85
|Interest
|200.74
|195.39
|187.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-169.33
|-463.61
|-190.02
|Exceptional Items
|-586.54
|--
|-663.46
|P/L Before Tax
|-755.87
|-463.61
|-853.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-755.87
|-463.61
|-853.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-755.87
|-463.61
|-853.48
|Equity Share Capital
|12,671.10
|12,669.34
|12,623.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.36
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.36
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.36
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.36
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited