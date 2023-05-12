GTL Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 377.87 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.87 crore in March 2023 up 3.18% from Rs. 366.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.87 crore in March 2023 up 11.44% from Rs. 853.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.35 crore in March 2023 up 22.2% from Rs. 123.85 crore in March 2022.

GTL Infra shares closed at 0.90 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.77% over the last 12 months.