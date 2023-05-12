English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GTL Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 377.87 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 377.87 crore in March 2023 up 3.18% from Rs. 366.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 755.87 crore in March 2023 up 11.44% from Rs. 853.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.35 crore in March 2023 up 22.2% from Rs. 123.85 crore in March 2022.

    GTL Infra shares closed at 0.90 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.77% over the last 12 months.

    GTL Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations377.87359.83366.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations377.87359.83366.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0014.0516.95
    Depreciation119.94127.18126.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----7.98
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses221.36491.13239.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.57-272.53-8.99
    Other Income15.844.316.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.41-268.22-2.85
    Interest200.74195.39187.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-169.33-463.61-190.02
    Exceptional Items-586.54---663.46
    P/L Before Tax-755.87-463.61-853.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-755.87-463.61-853.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-755.87-463.61-853.48
    Equity Share Capital12,671.1012,669.3412,623.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.36-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.36-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.36-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.36-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GTL Infra #GTL Infrastructure #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am