    GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GSS Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore in March 2022 up 2.27% from Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.30 crore in March 2022 up 2961.07% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 down 335.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

    GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 14.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

    GSS Infotech shares closed at 214.40 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 122.98% returns over the last 6 months and 221.92% over the last 12 months.

    GSS Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6527.5428.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6527.5428.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5819.4423.05
    Depreciation0.040.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.534.676.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.503.38-1.29
    Other Income0.160.200.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.353.58-0.81
    Interest0.140.180.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.493.39-0.91
    Exceptional Items27.79----
    P/L Before Tax24.303.39-0.91
    Tax0.000.09-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.303.30-0.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.303.30-0.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.303.30-0.85
    Equity Share Capital16.9416.9416.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.351.95-0.50
    Diluted EPS12.311.95-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.351.95-0.50
    Diluted EPS12.311.95-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 24, 2022 04:40 pm
