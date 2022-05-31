Grovy India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 260.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in March 2022 up 260.96% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 4336% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 1150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Grovy India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Grovy India shares closed at 58.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)