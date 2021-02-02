Grovy India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, up 60.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in December 2020 up 60.75% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 up 317.1% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020 up 323.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Grovy India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2019.

Grovy India shares closed at 33.25 on January 29, 2021 (BSE)