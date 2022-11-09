English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Grauer and Weil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.63 crore, up 20.99% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 204.63 crore in September 2022 up 20.99% from Rs. 169.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2022 up 55.54% from Rs. 17.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.82 crore in September 2022 up 46.24% from Rs. 29.28 crore in September 2021.

    Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2021.

    Grauer and Weil shares closed at 95.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.99% returns over the last 6 months and 53.35% over the last 12 months.

    Grauer and Weil (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations204.63197.84169.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations204.63197.84169.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.63113.2393.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.031.451.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.55-16.23-3.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1020.0920.61
    Depreciation5.044.974.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.9239.5331.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5234.8020.95
    Other Income4.264.083.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7838.8824.32
    Interest-0.020.440.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.8038.4424.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.8038.4424.01
    Tax9.859.726.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.9528.7217.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.9528.7217.97
    Equity Share Capital22.6722.6722.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.270.79
    Diluted EPS1.231.270.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.270.79
    Diluted EPS1.231.270.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Grauer and Weil #Grauer and Weil (India) #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am