    Grauer and Weil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.12 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.12 crore in March 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 260.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.72 crore in March 2023 up 13.6% from Rs. 18.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.01 crore in March 2023 up 18.05% from Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2022.

    Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

    Grauer and Weil shares closed at 118.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.98% returns over the last 6 months and 68.21% over the last 12 months.

    Grauer and Weil (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.12250.51260.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.12250.51260.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials179.68143.33155.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.381.391.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.05-8.048.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.0124.5021.85
    Depreciation4.535.104.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.1642.4849.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3141.7519.20
    Other Income5.175.514.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4847.2623.83
    Interest0.690.691.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7946.5722.18
    Exceptional Items-0.72--2.60
    P/L Before Tax28.0746.5724.78
    Tax7.3512.076.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7234.5018.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7234.5018.24
    Equity Share Capital22.6722.6722.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.911.520.80
    Diluted EPS0.911.520.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.911.520.80
    Diluted EPS0.911.520.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am