Grauer and Weil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.12 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.12 crore in March 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 260.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.72 crore in March 2023 up 13.6% from Rs. 18.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.01 crore in March 2023 up 18.05% from Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2022.

Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 118.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.98% returns over the last 6 months and 68.21% over the last 12 months.