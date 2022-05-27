Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2022 up 18.49% from Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 667.21% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 520% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 59.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 444.09% over the last 12 months.