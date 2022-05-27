Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 18.49% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2022 up 18.49% from Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 667.21% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 520% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
Goldstone Tech shares closed at 59.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 444.09% over the last 12 months.
|Goldstone Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.36
|15.09
|12.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.36
|15.09
|12.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|10.80
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.34
|3.39
|3.35
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.01
|1.17
|9.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-0.36
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.35
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.01
|0.06
|Interest
|0.06
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.04
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|-0.04
|0.01
|Tax
|-0.34
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|34.58
|34.58
|18.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.02
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes