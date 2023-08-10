Goldstone Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore, up 41.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore in June 2023 up 41.2% from Rs. 13.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 399.07% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 9.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 86.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.51% returns over the last 6 months and 47.82% over the last 12 months.