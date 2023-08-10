English
    Goldstone Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore, up 41.2% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore in June 2023 up 41.2% from Rs. 13.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 399.07% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 9.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    Goldstone Tech shares closed at 86.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.51% returns over the last 6 months and 47.82% over the last 12 months.

    Goldstone Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8126.3913.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8126.3913.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----8.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.335.263.42
    Depreciation0.340.450.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3521.341.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.66-0.03
    Other Income0.230.290.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.370.21
    Interest0.210.260.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.20-0.620.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.20-0.620.13
    Tax0.130.090.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.32-0.720.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.32-0.720.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.32-0.720.11
    Equity Share Capital34.5834.5834.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.210.03
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.210.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.210.03
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.210.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

