    GNFC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,271.00 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,271.00 crore in March 2023 down 18.07% from Rs. 2,771.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.00 crore in March 2023 down 48.08% from Rs. 643.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 492.00 crore in March 2023 down 48.02% from Rs. 946.52 crore in March 2022.

    GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 41.39 in March 2022.

    GNFC shares closed at 654.75 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,271.002,673.002,771.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,271.002,673.002,771.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,026.001,345.001,177.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.0027.0023.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.00-40.0059.12
    Power & Fuel493.00--315.57
    Employees Cost165.00160.00109.43
    Depreciation74.0076.0074.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses204.00743.00200.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax295.00362.00811.50
    Other Income123.0077.0060.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax418.00439.00872.14
    Interest1.001.000.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax417.00438.00871.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax417.00438.00871.34
    Tax83.00114.00228.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities334.00324.00643.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period334.00324.00643.26
    Equity Share Capital155.00155.00155.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5520.9041.39
    Diluted EPS21.5520.9041.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5520.9041.39
    Diluted EPS21.5520.9041.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 06:14 pm