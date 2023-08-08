GNFC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,652.00 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,652.00 crore in June 2023 down 38.73% from Rs. 2,696.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.00 crore in June 2023 down 85.06% from Rs. 568.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.00 crore in June 2023 down 76.98% from Rs. 838.25 crore in June 2022.

GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 36.61 in June 2022.

GNFC shares closed at 559.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.60% returns over the last 6 months and -27.55% over the last 12 months.