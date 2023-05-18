GNFC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,271.00 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,271.00 crore in March 2023 down 18.07% from Rs. 2,771.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.00 crore in March 2023 down 47.76% from Rs. 643.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 492.00 crore in March 2023 down 48.02% from Rs. 946.52 crore in March 2022.

GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 41.38 in March 2022.

GNFC shares closed at 654.75 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.