GMR Infra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore, up 24.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore in September 2020 up 24.5% from Rs. 227.93 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.17 crore in September 2020 up 5.64% from Rs. 226.96 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.95 crore in September 2020 up 37.24% from Rs. 93.96 crore in September 2019.
GMR Infra shares closed at 24.65 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 12.81% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|163.69
|213.67
|149.38
|Other Operating Income
|120.09
|84.92
|78.55
|Total Income From Operations
|283.78
|298.59
|227.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.11
|122.76
|58.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.90
|7.13
|10.48
|Depreciation
|5.37
|5.48
|6.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.60
|58.98
|65.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|121.80
|104.24
|87.55
|Other Income
|1.78
|0.89
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|123.58
|105.13
|87.95
|Interest
|209.14
|275.63
|273.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-85.56
|-170.50
|-185.79
|Exceptional Items
|-129.91
|-66.86
|-44.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-215.47
|-237.36
|-230.28
|Tax
|-1.30
|-1.91
|-3.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-214.17
|-235.45
|-226.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-214.17
|-235.45
|-226.96
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.39
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.39
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm