GMR Infra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore, up 24.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore in September 2020 up 24.5% from Rs. 227.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.17 crore in September 2020 up 5.64% from Rs. 226.96 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.95 crore in September 2020 up 37.24% from Rs. 93.96 crore in September 2019.

GMR Infra shares closed at 24.65 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 12.81% over the last 12 months.