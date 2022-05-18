GMR Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore, down 94.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore in March 2022 down 94.41% from Rs. 503.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.67 crore in March 2022 up 75.46% from Rs. 402.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022 down 94.46% from Rs. 90.01 crore in March 2021.

GMR Infra shares closed at 36.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.