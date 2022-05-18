GMR Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore, down 94.41% Y-o-Y
May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore in March 2022 down 94.41% from Rs. 503.71 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.67 crore in March 2022 up 75.46% from Rs. 402.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022 down 94.46% from Rs. 90.01 crore in March 2021.
GMR Infra shares closed at 36.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.33
|8.85
|503.71
|Other Operating Income
|6.84
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.17
|8.85
|503.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|297.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.85
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.54
|7.82
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.25
|5.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.04
|4.79
|122.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.80
|3.27
|70.67
|Other Income
|0.95
|0.08
|14.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.75
|3.35
|84.81
|Interest
|27.91
|19.44
|230.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.16
|-16.09
|-145.90
|Exceptional Items
|-16.79
|--
|-256.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.95
|-16.09
|-402.05
|Tax
|58.72
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-98.67
|-16.09
|-402.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-690.14
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-98.67
|-706.23
|-402.05
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-1.17
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-1.17
|-0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-1.17
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-1.17
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
