GMR Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 292.47 crore, up 5.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.47 crore in March 2019 up 5.68% from Rs. 276.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 582.38 crore in March 2019 up 28.94% from Rs. 819.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.25 crore in March 2019 up 51.94% from Rs. 73.22 crore in March 2018.

GMR Infra shares closed at 16.05 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -11.81% over the last 12 months.