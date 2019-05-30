GMR Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 292.47 crore, up 5.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 292.47 crore in March 2019 up 5.68% from Rs. 276.74 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 582.38 crore in March 2019 up 28.94% from Rs. 819.53 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.25 crore in March 2019 up 51.94% from Rs. 73.22 crore in March 2018.
GMR Infra shares closed at 16.05 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -11.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|GMR Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|212.07
|186.72
|187.03
|Other Operating Income
|80.40
|79.83
|89.71
|Total Income From Operations
|292.47
|266.55
|276.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.55
|80.19
|141.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.89
|13.30
|11.99
|Depreciation
|6.25
|6.46
|5.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.85
|209.04
|94.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.93
|-42.44
|23.17
|Other Income
|11.07
|0.52
|44.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|105.00
|-41.92
|67.72
|Interest
|215.54
|221.41
|224.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-110.54
|-263.33
|-157.01
|Exceptional Items
|-475.96
|1,035.78
|-662.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-586.50
|772.45
|-819.51
|Tax
|-4.12
|-4.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-582.38
|776.45
|-819.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-582.38
|776.45
|-819.53
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.43
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.43
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|1.29
|-1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|1.29
|-1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited