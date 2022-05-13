Gillanders Arbu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.42 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.42 crore in March 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 95.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2022 down 630.46% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2022 down 102.71% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 68.55 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.41% returns over the last 6 months and 60.92% over the last 12 months.