Gillanders Arbu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.42 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.42 crore in March 2022 down 19.99% from Rs. 95.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2022 down 630.46% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2022 down 102.71% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2021.
Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 68.55 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.41% returns over the last 6 months and 60.92% over the last 12 months.
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.42
|110.85
|95.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.42
|110.85
|95.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.74
|27.45
|16.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.44
|14.59
|6.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.06
|-0.60
|29.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.48
|26.73
|23.39
|Depreciation
|2.12
|2.27
|2.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.78
|29.76
|28.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.21
|10.64
|-11.09
|Other Income
|4.13
|3.06
|2.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.08
|13.70
|-8.28
|Interest
|3.78
|4.61
|5.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.86
|9.10
|-14.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|12.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.86
|9.10
|-2.06
|Tax
|-2.82
|0.91
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.04
|8.19
|-2.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.04
|8.19
|-2.06
|Equity Share Capital
|21.34
|21.34
|21.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.05
|3.84
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-7.05
|3.84
|-0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.05
|3.84
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-7.05
|3.84
|-0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
