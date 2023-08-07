English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gillanders Arbu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore, down 29.75% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore in June 2023 down 29.75% from Rs. 124.81 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2023 down 177.22% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2023 down 60.52% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2022.Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 71.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.06% over the last 12 months.
    Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.6877.42124.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.6877.42124.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.0112.4625.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.334.701.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.1910.858.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.0930.4234.26
    Depreciation3.032.912.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6835.6051.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.66-19.530.09
    Other Income4.597.671.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.06-11.862.04
    Interest3.984.425.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.04-16.28-3.19
    Exceptional Items----10.65
    P/L Before Tax-5.04-16.287.45
    Tax0.22-5.460.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.26-10.816.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.26-10.816.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.26-10.816.81
    Equity Share Capital21.3421.3421.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.46-5.073.19
    Diluted EPS-2.46-5.073.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.46-5.073.19
    Diluted EPS-2.46-5.073.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Gillanders Arbu #Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!