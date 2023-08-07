Gillanders Arbu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.68 crore, down 29.75% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 87.68 77.42 124.81 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 87.68 77.42 124.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 15.01 12.46 25.61 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.33 4.70 1.36 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.19 10.85 8.97 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.09 30.42 34.26 Depreciation 3.03 2.91 2.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.68 35.60 51.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.66 -19.53 0.09 Other Income 4.59 7.67 1.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 -11.86 2.04 Interest 3.98 4.42 5.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.04 -16.28 -3.19 Exceptional Items -- -- 10.65 P/L Before Tax -5.04 -16.28 7.45 Tax 0.22 -5.46 0.64 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.26 -10.81 6.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.26 -10.81 6.81 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.26 -10.81 6.81 Equity Share Capital 21.34 21.34 21.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.46 -5.07 3.19 Diluted EPS -2.46 -5.07 3.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.46 -5.07 3.19 Diluted EPS -2.46 -5.07 3.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited