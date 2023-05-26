Genus Prime Inf Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 1.81% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 129.34% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Genus Prime Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 12.82 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.97% over the last 12 months.