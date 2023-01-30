Genus Prime Inf Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 238.89% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Genus Prime Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

