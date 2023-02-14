Garnet Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, up 169.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in December 2022 up 169.89% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 242.21% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 59.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.83% returns over the last 6 months and -36.77% over the last 12 months.