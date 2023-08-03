Fortis Malar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.76 crore, down 11.63% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 17.76 20.66 20.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 17.76 20.66 20.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.44 2.79 3.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 -0.02 0.14 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.87 4.94 4.90 Depreciation 2.67 3.44 3.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.08 12.21 11.99 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.18 -2.71 -3.04 Other Income 1.59 1.94 1.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.59 -0.77 -1.42 Interest 1.35 1.42 1.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.94 -2.19 -2.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.94 -2.19 -2.97 Tax -- 4.81 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.94 -7.01 -2.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.94 -7.01 -2.97 Equity Share Capital 18.76 18.76 18.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.57 -3.74 -1.59 Diluted EPS -1.57 -3.74 -1.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.57 -3.74 -1.59 Diluted EPS -1.57 -3.74 -1.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited