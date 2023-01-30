Five-Star Busin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.54 crore, up 21.86% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Five-Star Business Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 386.54 crore in December 2022 up 21.86% from Rs. 317.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.00 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 118.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.52 crore in December 2022 up 16.06% from Rs. 232.22 crore in December 2021.
Five-Star Busin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2021.
Five-Star Busin shares closed at 593.25 on January 27, 2023 (NSE)
|Five-Star Business Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|386.54
|360.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|386.54
|360.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|97.20
|81.44
|Depreciation
|4.86
|4.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.66
|8.51
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.34
|14.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|262.48
|252.41
|Other Income
|2.18
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|264.66
|253.72
|Interest
|63.14
|60.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|201.52
|192.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|201.52
|192.82
|Tax
|50.52
|48.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|151.00
|144.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|151.00
|144.18
|Equity Share Capital
|29.13
|29.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.18
|4.94
|Diluted EPS
|5.15
|4.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.18
|4.94
|Diluted EPS
|5.15
|4.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited