Five-Star Busin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.54 crore, up 21.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.54 crore in December 2022 up 21.86% from Rs. 317.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.00 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 118.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.52 crore in December 2022 up 16.06% from Rs. 232.22 crore in December 2021.

Five-Star Busin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2021.

