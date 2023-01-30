English
    Five-Star Busin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.54 crore, up 21.86% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Five-Star Business Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 386.54 crore in December 2022 up 21.86% from Rs. 317.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.00 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 118.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.52 crore in December 2022 up 16.06% from Rs. 232.22 crore in December 2021.

    Five-Star Business Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.54360.55
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations386.54360.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost97.2081.44
    Depreciation4.864.02
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies4.668.51
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses17.3414.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.48252.41
    Other Income2.181.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax264.66253.72
    Interest63.1460.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.52192.82
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax201.52192.82
    Tax50.5248.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.00144.18
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.00144.18
    Equity Share Capital29.1329.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.184.94
    Diluted EPS5.154.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.184.94
    Diluted EPS5.154.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited