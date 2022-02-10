Federal-Mogul Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 324.96 crore, down 8.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.96 crore in December 2021 down 8.92% from Rs. 356.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2021 down 68.68% from Rs. 34.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2021 down 44.33% from Rs. 69.09 crore in December 2020.

Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.26 in December 2020.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 248.35 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.