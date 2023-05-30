English
    Everest Kanto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.32 crore, down 51.51% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.32 crore in March 2023 down 51.51% from Rs. 371.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2023 down 83.22% from Rs. 66.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2023 down 77.38% from Rs. 99.91 crore in March 2022.

    Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.95 in March 2022.

    Everest Kanto shares closed at 107.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.53% returns over the last 6 months and -37.71% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.32143.23371.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.32143.23371.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.2992.24213.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.400.3310.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.88-3.85-17.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.187.718.06
    Depreciation6.785.384.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.7533.2762.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.808.1590.16
    Other Income1.021.084.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.829.2395.00
    Interest2.222.133.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.607.1091.83
    Exceptional Items-1.244.25-5.44
    P/L Before Tax12.3611.3586.39
    Tax1.160.8619.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.2010.4966.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.2010.4966.75
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.935.95
    Diluted EPS1.000.935.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.935.95
    Diluted EPS1.000.935.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Kanto #Everest Kanto Cylinder #packaging #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 08:44 am