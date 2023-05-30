Everest Kanto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.32 crore, down 51.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.32 crore in March 2023 down 51.51% from Rs. 371.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2023 down 83.22% from Rs. 66.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2023 down 77.38% from Rs. 99.91 crore in March 2022.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.95 in March 2022.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 107.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.53% returns over the last 6 months and -37.71% over the last 12 months.