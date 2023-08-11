Ester Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.11 crore, down 38.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.11 crore in June 2023 down 38.91% from Rs. 324.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2023 down 112.54% from Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2023 down 79.82% from Rs. 62.00 crore in June 2022.

Ester Ind shares closed at 101.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.42% over the last 12 months.