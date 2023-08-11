English
    Ester Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.11 crore, down 38.91% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.11 crore in June 2023 down 38.91% from Rs. 324.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2023 down 112.54% from Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2023 down 79.82% from Rs. 62.00 crore in June 2022.

    Ester Ind shares closed at 101.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.42% over the last 12 months.

    Ester Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.11252.31324.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.11252.31324.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.31160.23188.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.078.090.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.4813.1317.29
    Depreciation10.039.749.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.2555.3458.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.895.7750.26
    Other Income8.373.372.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.489.1452.48
    Interest9.238.096.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.751.0545.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.751.0545.86
    Tax-1.47-1.8711.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.282.9334.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----7.98
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.282.9342.09
    Equity Share Capital41.7041.7041.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.355.05
    Diluted EPS-0.630.355.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.355.05
    Diluted EPS-0.630.355.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ester Ind #Ester Industries #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

