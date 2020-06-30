Essar Shipping Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.25 crore, down 39.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.25 crore in March 2020 down 39.94% from Rs. 113.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,862.63 crore in March 2020 down 100.86% from Rs. 1,425.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020 down 102.32% from Rs. 63.30 crore in March 2019.
Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.
|Essar Shipping
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.25
|189.15
|113.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.25
|189.15
|113.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.99
|94.05
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.89
|14.22
|14.53
|Depreciation
|28.02
|27.37
|25.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.97
|14.84
|66.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.62
|38.67
|6.84
|Other Income
|1.13
|2.71
|30.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.49
|41.38
|37.41
|Interest
|53.51
|58.60
|62.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-83.00
|-17.22
|-24.93
|Exceptional Items
|-2,779.42
|--
|-1,400.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,862.42
|-17.22
|-1,424.93
|Tax
|0.21
|0.30
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,862.63
|-17.52
|-1,425.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,862.63
|-17.52
|-1,425.18
|Equity Share Capital
|206.98
|206.98
|206.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-138.30
|-0.85
|-68.86
|Diluted EPS
|-138.30
|-0.85
|-68.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-138.30
|-0.85
|-68.86
|Diluted EPS
|-138.30
|-0.85
|-68.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm