Essar Shipping Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.25 crore, down 39.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.25 crore in March 2020 down 39.94% from Rs. 113.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,862.63 crore in March 2020 down 100.86% from Rs. 1,425.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2020 down 102.32% from Rs. 63.30 crore in March 2019.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.