    Eris Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 314.58 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 314.58 crore in March 2023 up 11.5% from Rs. 282.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.84 crore in March 2023 up 1.31% from Rs. 86.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.75 crore in March 2023 up 4.58% from Rs. 110.68 crore in March 2022.

    Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.38 in March 2022.

    Eris Life shares closed at 630.00 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.54% over the last 12 months.

    Eris Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations308.36326.76277.12
    Other Operating Income6.235.255.02
    Total Income From Operations314.58332.01282.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0725.5530.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.6820.5826.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.0611.93-7.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.6361.7552.65
    Depreciation17.2816.5015.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.7785.8177.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.21109.8986.55
    Other Income4.263.489.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.47113.3795.61
    Interest2.963.140.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.51110.2394.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.51110.2394.63
    Tax7.6710.857.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.8499.3886.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.8499.3886.71
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.467.316.38
    Diluted EPS6.437.316.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.467.316.38
    Diluted EPS6.437.316.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:15 pm