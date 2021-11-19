Emerald Leasing Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 90.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in September 2021 up 90.49% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021 up 77.25% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021 up 74.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

Emerald Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2020.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 14.90 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -25.72% returns over the last 6 months and 64.10% over the last 12 months.