Emerald Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore, up 22.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore in June 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 6.21% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

Emerald Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2021.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 19.80 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 17.16% over the last 12 months.