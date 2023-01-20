English
    Emerald Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 152.21% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 152.21% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 140.83% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 147.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

    Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

    Emerald Leasing shares closed at 33.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.79% returns over the last 6 months and 34.54% over the last 12 months.

    Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.051.091.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.051.091.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.150.17
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.080.220.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.730.720.70
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.730.720.70
    Interest0.230.130.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.500.580.62
    Exceptional Items0.000.00--
    P/L Before Tax1.500.580.62
    Tax0.380.150.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.120.440.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.120.440.47
    Equity Share Capital30.1429.0429.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.150.16
    Diluted EPS0.370.150.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.150.16
    Diluted EPS0.370.150.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
