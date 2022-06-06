Emerald Leasing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in March 2022 up 9.67% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 25.32% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Emerald Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2021.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 14.81 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)