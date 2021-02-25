Emerald Leasing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 19.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2020 down 19.69% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 up 8.26% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2019.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 13.60 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 146.82% returns over the last 6 months and 83.29% over the last 12 months.