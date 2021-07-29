Embassy Office Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 547.85 crore, up 131.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 547.85 crore in June 2021 up 131.1% from Rs. 237.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.00 crore in June 2021 up 188.16% from Rs. 126.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.67 crore in June 2021 up 145.49% from Rs. 219.02 crore in June 2020.

Embassy Office EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2020.

Embassy Office shares closed at 357.50 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.23% over the last 12 months.