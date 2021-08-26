MARKET NEWS

Elgi Rubber Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, up 25.08% Y-o-Y

August 26, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in June 2021 up 25.08% from Rs. 23.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021 up 4312.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2021 up 78.02% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2020.

Elgi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 35.45 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months and 96.94% over the last 12 months.

Elgi Rubber Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations29.6442.7523.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.6442.7523.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.4930.346.91
Purchase of Traded Goods0.471.012.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.63-1.604.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.054.245.27
Depreciation1.962.251.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.0711.123.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-4.61-1.01
Other Income4.724.913.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.680.302.10
Interest1.982.552.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.70-2.25-0.29
Exceptional Items---0.570.51
P/L Before Tax2.70-2.820.22
Tax0.320.090.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.38-2.91-0.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.38-2.91-0.06
Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.48-0.58-0.01
Diluted EPS0.48-0.58-0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.48-0.58-0.01
Diluted EPS0.48-0.58-0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elgi Rubber #Elgi Rubber Company #Results #tyres
first published: Aug 26, 2021 06:00 pm

