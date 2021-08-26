Elgi Rubber Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, up 25.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in June 2021 up 25.08% from Rs. 23.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021 up 4312.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2021 up 78.02% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2020.

Elgi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 35.45 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months and 96.94% over the last 12 months.