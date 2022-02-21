Ekam Leasing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 26.28% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 283.08% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Ekam Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Ekam Leasing shares closed at 4.40 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)