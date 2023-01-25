Eimco Elecon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.09 crore, up 68.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.09 crore in December 2022 up 68.33% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2022 up 158.76% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.93 crore in December 2022 up 88.79% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 8.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2021.

Read More