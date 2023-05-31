Eco Recycling Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eco Recycling are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in March 2023 up 1.2% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2023 down 708.2% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2023 down 238.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.
Eco Recycling shares closed at 115.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.
|Eco Recycling
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.04
|3.56
|4.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.04
|3.56
|4.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.70
|1.09
|3.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.46
|0.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.01
|-0.97
|-1.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.71
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.24
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.99
|0.69
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.07
|1.34
|0.95
|Other Income
|-0.24
|2.40
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.31
|3.74
|2.13
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.34
|3.71
|2.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.34
|3.71
|2.13
|Tax
|0.37
|--
|1.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.71
|3.71
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.71
|3.71
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|19.30
|19.30
|19.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|1.92
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|1.92
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|1.92
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|1.92
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited