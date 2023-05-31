English
    Eco Recycling Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eco Recycling are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in March 2023 up 1.2% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2023 down 708.2% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2023 down 238.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

    Eco Recycling shares closed at 115.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.

    Eco Recycling
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.043.564.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.043.564.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.701.093.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.460.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.01-0.97-1.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.710.70
    Depreciation0.200.240.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.990.690.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.071.340.95
    Other Income-0.242.401.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.313.742.13
    Interest0.030.03--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.343.712.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.343.712.13
    Tax0.37--1.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.713.710.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.713.710.61
    Equity Share Capital19.3019.3019.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.921.920.51
    Diluted EPS-1.921.920.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.921.920.51
    Diluted EPS-1.921.920.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am