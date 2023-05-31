Eco Recycling Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in March 2023 up 1.2% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2023 down 708.2% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2023 down 238.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

Eco Recycling shares closed at 115.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.