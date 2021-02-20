ECML Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 82.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 82.37% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 51.59% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

ECML EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

ECML shares closed at 18.75 on January 11, 2021 (BSE)