English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dynamatic Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.46 crore, down 5.73% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 128.46 crore in June 2023 down 5.73% from Rs. 136.27 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2023 up 16.76% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.02 crore in June 2023 down 10.88% from Rs. 25.83 crore in June 2022.
    Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.28 in June 2022.Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 4,164.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.94% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.
    Dynamatic Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.46150.05136.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.46150.05136.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.8867.2966.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.301.88-2.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0220.7721.49
    Depreciation4.924.857.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.0728.9925.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2726.2718.11
    Other Income2.833.840.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1030.1118.41
    Interest9.9110.9612.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.1919.156.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.1919.156.40
    Tax2.068.781.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.1310.375.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.1310.375.25
    Equity Share Capital6.796.796.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0316.248.28
    Diluted EPS9.0316.248.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0316.248.28
    Diluted EPS9.0316.248.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dynamatic Tech #Dynamatic Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!