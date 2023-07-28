Duncan Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore, down 4.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore in June 2023 down 4.69% from Rs. 16.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 0.14% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 2.94% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

Duncan Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.46 in June 2022.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 493.05 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.63% returns over the last 6 months and 109.27% over the last 12 months.