    Dixon Technolog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,508.95 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,508.95 crore in June 2023 up 0.34% from Rs. 1,503.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.95 crore in June 2023 up 22.2% from Rs. 39.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.80 crore in June 2023 up 26.92% from Rs. 71.54 crore in June 2022.

    Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.61 in June 2022.

    Dixon Technolog shares closed at 4,112.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.98% returns over the last 6 months and 4.56% over the last 12 months.

    Dixon Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,508.951,667.311,503.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,508.951,667.311,503.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,362.911,420.771,392.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.1723.32-59.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.3044.4639.60
    Depreciation15.7617.3712.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.6864.6262.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.4796.7757.55
    Other Income7.574.121.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.04100.8959.40
    Interest10.2710.767.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.7790.1352.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.7790.1352.11
    Tax16.8225.8412.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.9564.2939.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.9564.2939.24
    Equity Share Capital11.9111.9111.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.0510.826.61
    Diluted EPS8.041,074.006.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.0510.826.61
    Diluted EPS8.0410.746.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

