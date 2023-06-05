English
    Dion Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 19.24% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 392.7% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 807.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)

    Dion Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.252.312.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.252.312.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.831.922.04
    Depreciation0.070.070.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.671.201.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.32-0.88-0.83
    Other Income0.072.670.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.251.78-0.25
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.251.78-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.251.78-0.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.251.78-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.251.78-0.25
    Equity Share Capital32.2332.2332.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.55-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.370.55-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.55-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.370.55-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 12:11 pm