Dion Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 19.24% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 392.7% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 807.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)
|Dion Global Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.25
|2.31
|2.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.25
|2.31
|2.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.83
|1.92
|2.04
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.67
|1.20
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-0.88
|-0.83
|Other Income
|0.07
|2.67
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|1.78
|-0.25
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|1.78
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|1.78
|-0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|1.78
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|1.78
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|32.23
|32.23
|32.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.55
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.55
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.55
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.55
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited