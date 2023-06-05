Dion Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 19.24% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 392.7% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 807.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)