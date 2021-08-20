Dion Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in June 2021 down 3.71% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021 up 67.52% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2021 down 2720% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Dion Global shares closed at 2.25 on May 18, 2020 (BSE)