Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.82 crore, down 5.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.82 crore in December 2019 down 5.17% from Rs. 23.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019 down 67.78% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2019 down 6.15% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 26.30 on February 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 38.42% returns over the last 6 months and 7.13% over the last 12 months.