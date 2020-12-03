Dewan Housing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,204.81 crore, up 4.66% Y-o-Y
Dec 3, 2020 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,204.81 crore in September 2020 up 4.66% from Rs. 2,106.74 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,122.64 crore in September 2020 up 68.34% from Rs. 6,705.35 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2,689.38 crore in September 2020 up 51.67% from Rs. 5,564.15 crore in September 2019.
Dewan Housing shares closed at 29.80 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 147.30% returns over the last 6 months and 50.89% over the last 12 months.
|Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,191.31
|2,316.05
|2,092.80
|Other Operating Income
|13.50
|8.68
|13.94
|Total Income From Operations
|2,204.81
|2,324.73
|2,106.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.56
|56.75
|86.61
|Depreciation
|20.32
|20.46
|10.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,448.96
|221.74
|6,326.56
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,392.76
|1,879.58
|1,265.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,710.79
|146.20
|-5,582.03
|Other Income
|1.09
|4.13
|7.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,709.70
|150.33
|-5,574.60
|Interest
|56.66
|57.52
|2,009.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,766.36
|92.81
|-7,584.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,766.36
|92.81
|-7,584.43
|Tax
|-643.72
|22.71
|-879.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,122.64
|70.10
|-6,705.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,122.64
|70.10
|-6,705.35
|Equity Share Capital
|313.82
|313.82
|313.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-67.63
|2.23
|-213.67
|Diluted EPS
|-67.63
|2.23
|-213.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-67.63
|2.23
|-213.67
|Diluted EPS
|-67.63
|2.23
|-213.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited