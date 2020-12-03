Dewan Housing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,204.81 crore, up 4.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,204.81 crore in September 2020 up 4.66% from Rs. 2,106.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,122.64 crore in September 2020 up 68.34% from Rs. 6,705.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2,689.38 crore in September 2020 up 51.67% from Rs. 5,564.15 crore in September 2019.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 29.80 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 147.30% returns over the last 6 months and 50.89% over the last 12 months.