    Delta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore, up 0.2% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 78.49% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2023 up 927.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    Delta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.50 in June 2022.

    Delta shares closed at 82.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.

    Delta Manufacturing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.0819.7221.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.0819.7221.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.695.997.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.170.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.530.15-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.198.206.84
    Depreciation1.171.181.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.116.317.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-2.28-1.74
    Other Income3.360.940.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.56-1.34-1.51
    Interest0.981.070.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.57-2.41-2.28
    Exceptional Items----7.03
    P/L Before Tax0.57-2.414.75
    Tax-0.010.042.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.58-2.452.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.58-2.452.72
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.54-2.262.50
    Diluted EPS0.54-2.262.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.54-2.262.50
    Diluted EPS0.54-2.262.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

