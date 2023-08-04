Delta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore, up 0.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 78.49% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2023 up 927.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

Delta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.50 in June 2022.

Delta shares closed at 82.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.