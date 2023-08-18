English
    Debock Ind. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.15 crore, down 23.46% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Debock Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.15 crore in June 2023 down 23.46% from Rs. 36.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 down 51.62% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022.

    Debock Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2022.

    Debock Ind. shares closed at 11.85 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.91% returns over the last 6 months and -44.96% over the last 12 months.

    Debock Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1517.2236.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1517.2236.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.376.4343.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.7424.13-14.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.170.16
    Depreciation0.140.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.330.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.30-13.986.98
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.30-13.986.98
    Interest0.040.150.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.25-14.126.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.25-14.126.82
    Tax2.13-3.451.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.12-10.675.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items5.13----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.25-10.675.14
    Equity Share Capital76.4476.4438.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-0.143.06
    Diluted EPS0.82-0.143.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-0.143.06
    Diluted EPS0.82-0.143.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 11:33 am

