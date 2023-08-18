Debock Ind. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.15 crore, down 23.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.15 crore in June 2023 down 23.46% from Rs. 36.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 down 51.62% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022.

Debock Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2022.

Debock Ind. shares closed at 11.85 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.91% returns over the last 6 months and -44.96% over the last 12 months.